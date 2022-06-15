An opening reception for “The Last Picture Show,” an exhibition by Kenneth Cotlar will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday (June 16) at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The exhibit features over 100 pieces of abstract work and will be on display through July 16.
Cotlar will be on hand to discuss his work.
There also will be light refreshments and live music.
All work in the exhibit is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
