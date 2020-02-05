Cherish the Day: Speedy Commitment Ceremony and Vow Renewal event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The Art Works main galleries will become a wedding chapel as couples 18 and older can sign up to declare or redeclare their love for one another in a 15-minute private ceremony with 10 of their closest friends.
A nondenominational officiant and faith-based ministers will be onsite to preside over the ceremonies.
The services are nonofficial. Couples wishing to legally marry must follow the proper procedures with the Cambria County Clerk of Court.
Time slots are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Complimentary refreshments and wedding cake will be served.
Cost is $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers.
Registration and payment is required by Feb. 13 by calling 814-535-2020.
