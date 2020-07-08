Beat the summer heat with activities at Bottle Works.
Throughout July and August, the arts center, located at 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, is offering programming for children and adults that will include exhibitions, live musical performances and workshops.
“We really missed everyone and we are excited to be back,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations.
“We are now offering virtual art experiences for youths in addition to our in-person classes and workshops at the Bottle Works campus.”
Children can embark on a creative journey with Arts Academy At Home and it offers two programs for ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 16.
For $85, participants receive an art kit filled with supplies, access to several lessons led by professional artists and one-on-one open studio time via Zoom.
“Arts Academy At Home was the answer for parents who want to provide a summer art experience but want to continue to practice social distancing,” says Holly Lees, Bottle Works’ youth education facilitator.
“Participating youths will receive a high-quality art experience, learn how to create with cool, professional art supplies, and still be able to have a sense of community while they are creating at home.”
In-person programming includes:
• Yoga with Adriann White on the rooftop garden or in First National Bank Pop Plaza at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Alcohol Ink Dying workshop will be held at 10 a.m. July 18, and participants will create alcohol custom greeting cards. Cost is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• GardenWorks will offer Monarchs and Milkweed at 5:30 p.m. July 23, and participants will discover how to create, plant and maintain a butterfly habitat with milkweed. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Moonlit Garden Party will be presented and participants will discover the Victorian practice of creating moon gardens. Cost of each workshop us $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
Workshops for children ages 6 to 12 include Swish, Splash, & Click: Explore Environmental Conservation, Art & Photography, Monday through July 17; African, Drum, Dance, & Celebration, July 20-24; Wild Things – Animal Art, July 27-31; and End of Summer Bash, Aug. 10-14.
Mega Masters Art workshop for teens and adults will be presented Aug. 3-7.
Upcoming exhibits include:
• “Country Roads … Take Me Home,” an exhibition by Eddie Spaghetti Art from Friday through Aug. 15. It will feature Johnstown native Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier’s pottery and printmaking that was inspired by his travels in the United States, Ghana, West Africa and parts of Australia and England.
A talk and tour of the exhibit will be held at 11 a.m. July 25, followed by a linoleum cut printmaking workshop at 2 p.m.
• Club Works 2020, an exhibition by member of Club Works, will be presented Friday through Aug. 15. It will showcase pieces from the Yarn Works Club and Sketch Works Club.
“Club Works is all about creating a space where local and regional artists can gather and share their love art,” said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works’ creative director.
“We get together on Wednesday nights to critique, encourage and inspire one another. We all just have a good time creating incredible artwork and incredible friendships.”
A meet the artists day will be held at 11 a.m. July 25.
• “Search for Beauty,” an exhibition by Hightallin It Out Photography will be held from Friday through Aug. 15. It will feature work by local photographer Lindsay Green who uses photography as an escape from her career as a police officer.
Green said when she takes pictures she is looking at the beauty in things around her.
“As an officer, you experience unbelievable distress and sadness,” she said. “I also have experienced my own life’s traumas, losing my husband to PTSD. Luckily, people in my life helped me find light and beauty again, and I hope that these photographs can be bright for others also.”
An art talk will be held at 11 a.m. July 25.
For more information or to register for activities, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
