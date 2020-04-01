This program is helping youngsters find their inner artist from the comfort of their homes.
On Wednesday, Bottle Works launched Mindfulness & Art Classes for Kids, and the free interactive series is providing Zoom classes to children to learn about mindfulness and create art.
“Even with everything shut down, we realized that we still have the ability to reach our audience through online platforms,” said Holly Lees, mindfulness and arts facilitator and youth program coordinator at Bottle Works.
“This section is for kindergarten through fifth grade and their families. If we see an interest, we’ll add some more mindfulness and art classes for youth and adults that can take place online.”
Each class is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22.
“It’s using materials that you probably have at your house to do this with,” said Lees, a certified mindfulness instructor through Mindful School.
Classes will be hosted on the Zoom platform, which provides a video conferencing service where you can virtually meet with others.
“Participants will be seen and heard by their peers,” Lees said.
To participate, Zoom needs to be downloaded and can be used on a phone, desktop or laptop. Links to join the classes are posted on Bottle Works’ Facebook page under the Events tab in the Mindfulness & Art Classes for Kids class.
Classes scheduled include Mindfulness of Breathing & Mindful Movement on April 8, with silly circles as the art project; Heartfulness: Sending Kindness to Self and Others on April 15, with sending kindness through art as the art project; and Mindfulness of Thoughts on April 22, with mindful pattern making as the art project.
“The art projects all tie into the lesson of the day,” Lees said. “I’m hoping they’ll be able to show each other the next time what they’ve made and it’ll create some community among the group because I’m sure the kids are missing connections with other kids.”
The goal of the online classes is to keep Bottle Works connected with the community.
“We want to share some tools that might be helpful to kids and families, along with providing something that is fun and lighthearted and can be grounding,” Lees said.
In addition, Bottle Works has created its Arts Unite Challenge and are asking people to send pictures through Messenger of what they are creating while in isolation.
Art is being complied into an album that can be viewed on Bottle Works’ Facebook page.
“People come to the Bottle Works to make art together or display their art and we don’t want to lose that, we can still have that online,” Lees said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bottleworksethnicartscenter.
