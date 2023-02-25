JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fifth annual NatureWorks Expo, presented by Bottle Works Arts on Third Avenue and the Brandywine Conservancy's Penguin Court, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11.
"NatureWorks is back, and we are so excited to present this free, family fun event in person," Bottle Works Director of advancement and operations Melody Tisinger said in a release. "The in-person element of the event was paused because of the COVID-19 risk factors. Now that we have a better handle on the pandemic, we felt that we could present this wonderful one-day workshop in its original forum."
The two organizations work with 20 conservation and outdoor recreation groups to offer the event.
This includes the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, Hope Cyclery, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and many more.
"NatureWorks is a fantastic opportunity to introduce people to some of the conservation and outdoor recreation groups operating within the region," Penguin Court program manager Melissa Reckner said. "Our partners provide knowledge and expertise in a number of topics and show that the region has a lot to offer. They also convey ways families can conserve our precious resources, while enjoying them, too. It's just a fun day."
During that time, Westmoreland County resident Stacey Pydynkowski's work "Forecasts, Feelings, and Flowers" will be on display in the Bottle Works Gallery space until April 22.
