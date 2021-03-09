Bottle Works has launched its 2021 membership drive with a goal of raising $60,000.
Along with supporting the arts and cultural experiences in the region, membership gives special discounts on classes, special events and rentals.
Bottle Works membership levels include Personal/Individual Membership, $40; Arts Influencer/Dual Membership, $80; Family Fun Membership, $100; Arts Aficionado Membership, $250 to $499; Impacting the Arts, $500 to $999; and Rainmaker, $1,000 and over.
To donate or renew a membership, call 814-535-2020 or online at www.bottleworks.org.
