JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jessica Richardson and her daughter, Cora Richardson, were looking for a project to do together, so they signed up for a mask-making class at Bottle Works.
Their first lesson took place Saturday when they applied plaster gauze to their faces to create the foundation for the masks that will be developed over the following weekends.
“It’s really just a different form of media to work with … I just thought it would be a nice experience to try something new with her,” Jessica Richardson said.
The class is being taught by Colleen Albright, a Vinco native who studied art at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her goal for the class is that students “get enjoyment out of it.”
Albright has made masks several times, but her main focus is creating papier-mâché sculptures.
“You can make papier-mâché just as sturdy, like formed, as a ceramic piece,” Albright said. “I really started to get into that. I’ve kind of grown off that and am still building my technique. Yeah, I really like it.”
Her pieces are currently on display at Bottle Works.
