JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were superheroes, princesses and monsters with paint brushes in their hands during the Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party and Movie Night at Bottle Works on Saturday.
Children – in those costumes – painted pumpkins as part of the celebration that included other crafts, trick-or-treating and a Halloween-themed movie.
“It gives the kids a chance to dress up, and meet new people, do crafts and also meet other kids who are interested in art, so that’s really one of the reasons why we do it,” Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations, said. “Also, we want to be a community resource and make sure we are still like a fun, safe place for families to go.”
Along with having fun, children got the opportunity to learn about art.
“I think kids can get introduced to how art is involved in everything that we do,” Tisinger said. “Art also gives you an opportunity to think differently. I think this is just one way to show how art is involved on layers.”
Colleen Albright, a mixed media artist, who helped the children with their projects, added: “It’s good for kids to get involved in the arts, especially when they’re so young.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.