The free event offered arts and crafts, pumpkin carving, live music, monster tails and a showing of the movie "Night of the Living Dead."
"It's exploded into a more family rounded event to give families a reason to get outside," said Melody Tisinger, director of operations and advancement for The Bottle Works.
"We wanted to do something for the community," she said.
Michael Allison came in from Blair County to carve a 60-pound field pumpkin to be auctioned off.
"This is something I do for charity," he said. "This is going to go home with somebody who is going to get a nice zombie pumpkin for their porch."
Cherie Tomak, of Vinco, brought along her 5-year-old daughter SkyAnn Tomak and her friend 4-year-old Blaise Bruce.
"I'm so excited that they're doing this," Cherie Tomak said. "It's time for us to get back to a normal life."
