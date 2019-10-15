A western Pennsylvania bank with several locations in Johnstown has secured naming rights to a new greenspace and parking lot in the city.
Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., recently secured a multi-year naming rights deal with First National Bank to begin in 2020. The deal comes as Bottle Works completes its second capital project.
The new greenspace and parking lot, which is located directly across from the Bottle Works, will now be known as the First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works.
“FNB is proud to support this important community revitalization and improvement effort the Bottle Works has undertaken,” said Gregory Winger, Regional Manager of Commercial Banking for First National Bank’s Central Mountain Region. “This endeavor is yet another tangible sign of the Bottle Works and FNB’s collaborative commitment to the future of Johnstown and further development of Vision 2025 and the Iron to Arts Corridor.
“At FNB, we believe that doing the right thing for our customers starts with making our communities even better places to live and work – and that the best way to do that is to get involved.”
The new 24,000 square-foot plaza features an outdoor event and performance venue and an environmentally friendly landscape. The grounds will be home to 18 trees, 64 shrubs and more than 2,700 other plants, all of which will be planted next Spring, according to a recent statement provided by Bottle Works.
Three steel bridges manufactured by JWF Industries have been installed to provide visitors access to the festival lawn and Bottle Works campus from the renovated parking lot.
Other facets of the park include: a paved ADA compliant parking lot, streetlights, two rain gardens stone barrier walls and benches lined in LED lights and a lit walkway to the Bottle Works campus. The project consisted of all local manufacturers, which includes contracted companies CJL Engineering, of Johnstown; JWF Industries, of Johnstown; Lichtenfels Nursery, of Johnstown; Pashek + MTR, of Pittsburgh; and Straw Construction, of Boswell.
Funding sources for the capital project include grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, National Endowment for the Arts, the 1889 Foundation, Pennsylvania Watershed Fund and the Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund.
“The Pop Plaza is where environmental science meets art,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ Director of Advancement and Operations. “Traditional parking lots are unattractive and disturb natural habitats and ecology. This space is the direct opposite of that.
“The plaza will attract wildlife and help aid in storm water management, while providing a space for the community to enjoy and a place for artists to create and perform.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce First National Bank’s naming rights of the greenspace and parking lot will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday on the Pop Plaza festival lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.