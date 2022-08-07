JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bottle Works hosted its Third Avenue Folk & Arts Festival Friday through Sunday at the art center’s campus, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event, which started Friday, featured live art demonstrations, musical performances, a kid’s zone and food trucks.
The main event on Sunday was “The Molok,” an immersive installation made entirely from donated objects from Johnstown residents.
It’s immersive because the sculpture is a 13-foot functioning monster puppet used in a children’s play titled “The Molok,” which included local children on Sunday.
Both the art installation and the play were the creations of visiting New York artists and directors Sam Wilson and Xander Chauncey.
“When we are looking at towns to bring this monster to, we look for towns that have turned a corner or are recovering from an economic hardship,” Chauncey said.
The play’s story is slightly changed from town to town, using an area’s local “mythology,” which for Johnstown is a flood.
Karen Cook, who lived in Dale Borough during the 1977 flood, smiled wide when the monster was defeated by the children galvanized under the rallying phrase “We are the unsinkable Johnstown.”
“Johnstown fought back on many occasions in different ways,” she said.
Cook’s 10-year-old granddaughter was in the play.
“I am excited doing things like this in Johnstown for the youth,” Cook said. “This is unique. That’s what I want for my granddaughter. I like to see her feel free and be able to be creative.”
Carol Buffenmyer and Joan Fisher, of Johnstown, were among the dozens of people to visit the festival on Sunday.
“I’m impressed with what I see,” Fisher said. “There are so many artistic people in this area. I’m so happy to see them showcased.”
Sculptor Colleen Albright, of Vinco, was among the artists working during the festival. The 2020 IUP graduate is a resident artist of Bottle Works, with studio space in the building. She was working on a mixed media sculpture for an upcoming show at Bottle Works in September.
“It’s nice to have things going on here,” she said. “It’s great to meet other creative people.”
Sarah Hunter, of Greensburg, painted and sold her impressionistic floral paintings at the festival while enjoying the live music performances by local musicians.
“The food is good and the kids’ programming is great,” she said. “There are a lot of happy kids around.”
