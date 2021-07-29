Students in the Bottle Works' "Art of Olympics" summer camp are learning about the games, how art is everywhere and, according to 10-year-old Amelia Polanco, of Windber, are having a blast participating.
"Everything is just awesome, and it's fun to do," she said.
Polanco has taken part in every summer camp the organization has held this year, which started at the end of June, because of her love of art – especially painting landscapes.
"It just makes me feel calm all the time," she said.
Although Polanco didn't get to create any landscapes on Thursday, she and the other children, ages 6 to 12, did get to draw pictograms and color them in with paint sticks while watching the Tokyo Olympics on TV at the Cambria City facility.
Later in the day, they also worked on abstract interpretations of the Olympic rings, constructed torches and took part in their own challenges.
"I think that it's cool that we got to do our own (Olympics) instead of just watching it," Polanco said.
The pictogram was a main theme in the camp because of the art's role in the opening ceremonies – a person dressed in a blue form-fitting suit recreated the famous symbols used to identify the Olympic games.
"Our goal is, we want kids to understand that art is so much a part of everything," Bottle Works Youth Programming Coordinator Holly Lees said Thursday.
Lees has planned for years to offer an Olympics-themed camp. But the games – and the local program – were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lees said she was thrilled to provide the opportunity to the community and said that the whole week is dedicated to "highlighting art that you wouldn't think of."
Part of the project involved splitting the children into "nations" and allowing them to create names, flags and uniforms – and pick songs – to represent them.
The groups chose the "Churtles" – cheetahs and turtles, "Pizaffes" – pizza and giraffes, and "Spquack" – sports and ducks, as their team names.
Laura Troy, Conemaugh Valley Elementary art teacher, was the guest artist who guided the children through their assignments.
"I'm a big advocate of showing how art is involved in everyday life," Troy said.
The educator was impressed with the groups and noted how valuable such camps such are.
"You have to look for opportunities to get kids involved and show them how important art is," Troy said.
Her daughter served the camp as an apprentice, and her son was enrolled in the program.
All of the group's efforts will lead up to a choreographed show for their parents on Friday at Ace's.
The children have practiced one-minute routines and will strike poses inspired by the pictograms.
That will be followed by a talent show.
Lees said Ace's has been a great partner and is providing lights, sounds and special effects.
Serenity Woods, of Johnstown, is looking forward to the show and has enjoyed the Olympics-themed camp.
"It's going to be good," the 10-year-old said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.