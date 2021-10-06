BOSWELL, Pa. – By early 2022, the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department expects to be operating out of a new station, complete with an apparatus high bay garage, gear stalls, sleeping quarters and lounge, along with storage areas and offices for both the fire and ambulance services.
A groundbreaking for the building took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Work is expected to start in about a month or so, provided the bidding process goes as expected. Construction should take approximately four months, according to Boswell VFD President Robert Turner.
The property, located at 201 Hower Ave., is already home to the department’s social hall and grove, while the current six-decade-old station is about one-third of a mile away. Turner said a determination was made that it would be “easier if things were all together in one spot.”
Years ago, an individual from outside the region – with no connection to Boswell – learned about issues with the current fire station, including it being undersized for the department's needs, and offered to help. The anonymous person, fire department members, local elected officials and Johnstown Construction Services President James Vasilko have worked together on the project.
“It was a process,” Tuner said. “It didn’t happen as fast as maybe we would have liked to. But I know the wheels turn slow. We just waited and waited.”
Vasilko, whose company provided direction and services for the project, added that “everybody pulled together to get this thing done.”
It will be funded by a $500,000 Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, supported by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and area Republican state legislators Sen. Pat Stefano, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar and the late Rep. Mike Reese.
“Anytime there’s an opportunity like this, of course I’m going to be right behind it,” Stefano said. “And I thought this was exciting. Change is difficult. We go through it all the time in government. They don’t like change at all. And communities don’t like change. But this is going to be a great change.”
Turner said the anonymous donor will cover the difference between the $500,000 and the total cost of the project.
“It’s that public-private combination that’s working so well these days,” Stefano said. “And I’m so happy to see that happen. And that’s why I’m so supportive because it’s the community coming together to get something done. And that’s what these grants are for – to make those kind of improvements.”
