BOSWELL – Four months ago, a Boswell man was shot in what Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas described as a drug-related confrontation.
The wounded man wandered through the borough around midnight before collapsing near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Route 601 on the edge of town.
For Borough Council President Larry Williams, it was just one jarring example of the drug problem Boswell faces – and a moment that convinced the retired law enforcement officer that his hometown needed its own police department again.
“Over the past year, it was clear that there was a lot more illegal stuff going on here and that we had to do something about it,” said Williams, a former state trooper. “There are a lot of things that a local officer can handle that state police aren’t able to get to.”
It has been six years since Boswell staffed a local department.
For newly hired Officer-in-Charge Ray Wilhelm III, that will include routine patrols through town and the ability to enforce borough ordinances such as noise, property and dog complaints, Williams said.
Wilhelm is a Rockwood native who went to school for criminal justice at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and later spent seven years as a military policeman with the Army National Guard. He worked as a sergeant in Indian Lake after graduating from the police academy and spent five years as an officer in Meyersdale before landing the Boswell job.
Wilhelm said he’s confident he can make a difference in town, but acknowledged that Boswell’s drug problem isn’t a battle that can be won overnight. It’s going to take a steady, proactive presence on the borough’s streets, he said.
As a security officer for Seven Springs Mountain Resort more than a decade ago, Wilhelm said he was assigned to patrol an area that was seeing a problematic pattern of thefts and other issues.
“After a year of patroling, including covering the beat on foot, the volume of calls dropped because people realized there was an officer out there ... that there would be consequences,” he said. “It takes time.”
But Wilhelm said he’s already seeing people take notice in Boswell when it comes to other matters. Illegal parking and reckless driving activity, such as running stop signs, seems to have already slowed down, he said.
When word got out Boswell was hiring an officer, “people noticed,” he said.
Wilhelm’s contract has him working 39 hours a week at $18.50 an hour. The borough has already purchased a used Ford Explorer that is being outfitted to begin patrols in the coming days.
Williams said the move is money well-spent. The way he sees it, it’s only a matter of time before state lawmakers start charging state police-dependent municipalities for coverage – a fee that would be $35,000 yearly, according to one proposal currently being explored in the state House.
“If we’re going to spend that anyway, let’s get something in return for it,” Williams said. “That’s why I see (bringing the department back) as a win-win for our community.”
