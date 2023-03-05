Boswell police said on Sunday that they are looking for two men accused of stealing prepaid cards at a Family Dollar store in the borough – and multiple other stores.
The pair allegedly conduct surveillance in the stores and then have the cards loaded with funds at the counter. But after asking for a pack of cigarettes, they reach around and press a button to complete the transaction on the cashier's screen, police said.
Police indicated an Atkinson Way store was robbed on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boswell police at 814-629-7255.
