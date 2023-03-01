BOSWELL, Pa. – A Boswell man will stand trial, accused of stealing a Ford F-150 truck from Hidden Vally Resort in Somerset County and running into an employee before crashing into two parked vehicles, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Nathan Stephen Walters, 28, of the 600 block of Keyser Road, with theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and drug possession.
Walters also was charged with three counts of criminal mischief and traffic summaries. According to a complaint affidavit, the incident took place Feb. 6 at a Hidden Valley maintenance shed in the 200 block of Craighead Drive after troopers were called to assist resort security.
Walters allegedly climbed into a resort-owned truck without permission and attempted to drive off.
He allegedly ran into an employee who attempted to stop him, then struck two parked vehicles, the affidavit said.
The employee reportedly suffered a minor injury.
Troopers said Walters was carrying Suboxone strips without a prescription.
Walters waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
