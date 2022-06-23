A Boswell man was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Michael Knisely, 31, of the 300 block of Quemahoning Street.
Knisely possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine in April 2021, Chung said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case.
Chung commended the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the Cambria County District Attorney’s office for the investigation.
