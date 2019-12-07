SOMERSET – A Boswell man was resentenced on Friday in Somerset County court for the Feb. 26, 2017, shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Britteny Kyle and wounding a man, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Jamie Paul McVicker, 42, to serve 21 years and four months to 45 years in state prison. A jury convicted him on May 23, 2018, of third-degree murder.
McVicker was first sentenced on July 12, 2018, to serve 28 to 56 years. That changed after McVicker’s attorney Jerome Kaharick, of Johnstown, filed a motion to have the sentence amended.
Kaharick said that McVicker had no prior criminal record and was honorably discharged from the Navy.
State police in Somerset said the shooting occurred when Kyle, 32, and Tyrell Ferguson, 32, drove to McVicker’s Rolling Hill Road residence in Boswell to retrieve her cats.
Following an altercation inside the house, Kyle fled the house and got into a car, where Ferguson was waiting.
McVicker fired three rounds from a rifle at the car. One of the rounds struck Kyle in the neck, killing her, and another round grazed Ferguson.
“Mr. McVicker, you took a rifle used to kill large animals and, without hesitation, you fired at two people from less than 10 feet away because she left you for a black man,” District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said at his initial sentencing.
Troopers said they found Kyle’s body slumped over the wheel of a Chevrolet Equinox. McVicker fled in a 1998 Toyota Avalon. He was later taken into custody after a Conemaugh Township police officer stopped his vehicle on Pine Street in Davidsville.
McVicker is being held in SCI-Somerset.
