NEW CENTERVILLE, Pa. – A Boswell man was jailed on Sunday, accused of beating a woman until she was unconscious, fighting with state troopers and attempting to spit vomit at a paramedic, authorities said.
State police from the Somerset barracks charged Jacob Finel Austin, 31, of the 800 block of Stonycreek Street, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and prohibited offensive weapons.
According to a criminal complaint, when troopers arrived at the Stonycreek Street home at 1:22 a.m., they found Austin intoxicated and a woman with blood on her face. The woman told troopers they were arguing over a choice of movies when Austin allegedly punched her until she was unconscious and then kicked her while she was on the ground.
Austin went into the bedroom and then returned wearing a suit and tie. He reportedly told her, “This is what I’ll be wearing to you funeral,” the complaint said.
Austin resisted arrest, banged his head on the floor and vomited. When an EMS unit arrived, Austin attempted to spit vomit in the face of the paramedic. Austin was taken to UPMC Somerset for an evaluation.
Troopers allegedly recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun and a silver blade punch-style knife.
Austin was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.