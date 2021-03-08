A retired state police sergeant and Navy veteran is seeking the chance to become Somerset County treasurer.
Anthony “Tony” DeLuca, 60, is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat, which is currently held by longtime county treasurer Donna Matsko-Schmitt.
“I am an experienced professional with a strong background in management at all levels of organizations. My employment expertise demonstrates consistent results in development, organizational and data analysis, project management, performance assistance, process improvement, policy and procedure examinations, and auditing which I will bring to the office of Treasurer,” he wrote in a release to media.
DeLuca’s background includes 25 years of service in the state police – the last of which were served as a sergeant for the Somerset barracks, the Drug Enforcement Administration and chairman of Boswell Water Authority.
DeLuca said he hasn’t accepted compensation for the board seat, donating it back to the authority.
He currently works as a police officer for Gateway School District. He also founded Lago Investigation, which is based in Boswell.
Matsko-Schmitt, who has served as treasurer for the past 32 years, is running for reelection as a Democrat.
DeLuca said his background will ensure the office is “accountable,” pledging to be a “true leader” in the office.
“Having been a lifelong resident of Somerset County, I look forward to bringing my diverse background and knowledge to serve Somerset County as Treasurer. I believe that it is time for us to get rid of career politicians and in doing so I will finally modernize the office and make it welcoming to the residents of the County because I know that my fellow Somerset County residents are more than taxpayers—they are neighbors that have placed in me the public trust.”
