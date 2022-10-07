JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Customers visiting Johnstown's Boscov's location on Galleria Drive are seeing the store get a facelift.
Deanna Buda, assistant manager of Boscov's in The Johnstown Galleria, said the renovation of the store's second floor has been ongoing since June and is on schedule to be completed in November.
When it's finished, the candy counter will return, she said.
"The candy counter is popular," she said, adding that the department store also carries some sentimental value for her.
"I remember being a kid and coming here, looking at the chandelier, the mirrored ceiling, and going to the candy counter," she said.
Boscov's is based in Reading, Berks County. For 100 years, Boscov's has been the largest family-owned department store chain in the United States, according to the store's website.
Buda said there are Boscov's stores in seven states – eight states soon with a planned store opening in West Virginia, she said.
In the spring, remodeling work will begin on the first floor of the Johnstown store, she said.
"The renovation is to bring Boscov's up to the times, make it more crisp and clean, and customer-friendly when people are looking for things," Buda said.
She said the renovation is a signal that the company is performing well in Johnstown.
While the Boscov's building is attached to the mall, it is owned separately by the Boscov's company.
"The company just wanted to put money back into the store to make it nicer for the workers and the customers," she said.
