JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Boscov’s has set a goal to raise $1 million for charity through its 25th Friends Helping Friends event on Wednesday.
Customers who donate $5 to participating non-profits will receive 25%-off shopping passes. Customers can donate and receive their passes on Wednesday at Boscov’s stores, including The Johnstown Galleria store, 570 Galleria Drive, Johnstown.
“Throughout the markets we serve, over 3,000 nonprofit organizations have been working to distribute shopping passes, giving their supporters a 25% discount on almost everything we sell,” Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO, said in a written statement. “Now, more than ever, we need the services that these charities provide in all of our communities.”
The 25%-off, one-day event represents Boscov’s biggest sale of the year and has become an annual occasion many customers use as an opportunity for holiday shopping and supporting their favorite charity at the same time.
In addition to the largest discount of the year, all Boscov’s stores will offer extended store hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
“This event has developed into a wonderful opportunity for both our customers and nonprofit partners, and we believe the $1 million goal is realistic,” Boscov said.
Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. Boscov’s is now celebrating its 107th year as a full-line, full-service department store, and is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain.
