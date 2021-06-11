Boscov’s department store is revising holiday hours and will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.
“The pandemic has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” CEO Jim Boscov said in a press release.
“In addition, I hope that closing on Thanksgiving Day once again becomes an industry tradition, allowing our co-workers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving Day with their families.”
Boscov's will release more details about holiday shopping hours and deals closer to the holiday shopping season.
Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio.
Boscov’s is celebrating its 107th year as a full-line, full-service department store, and is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain.
Boscov’s offers many customer-friendly services, such as a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle free return policy and free curbside pickup.
To learn more, visit www.boscovs.com
