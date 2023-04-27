JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Boscov's and Big Lots department stores are among the stores accepting coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will no longer accept coupons as its operations wind down nationwide.
Big Lots – which has stores at 1425 Scalp Ave., Richland Township, and 881 Hills Plaza, Ebensburg – will exchange all expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons presented at Big Lots stores through May 7, the company said in a press release Thursday. Any shopper who presents any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon will receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.
"At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers," Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots, said in a statement.
Boscov's, which has a store in The Johnstown Galleria at 570 Galleria Dr., Richland Township, said in a statement that it is inviting all customers to bring their mailed Bed Bath & Beyond coupons to any Boscov's store and exchange them for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more.
"We're happy to make those Bed Bath & Beyond coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov's at the same time," Jim Boscov, CEO and chairman of Boscov's, said in a statement. "They'll find that we carry many of the same products they're used to seeing, plus a store full of other departments."
