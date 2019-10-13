Boscov’s will host Friends Helping Friends, a community fundraising event, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday in all its 47 stores.
In 2018, Friends Helping Friends raised more than $800,000 for charitable organizations in communities where Boscov’s stores are located.
Boscov’s provided participating groups and organizations with discount shopping passes to sell. Each pass is a $5 donation to the nonprofit, and good for 25% off purchases on Wednesday.
