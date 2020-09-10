Boscov’s wants to raise $1 million for nonprofits in its markets through the “Friends Helping Friends” event slated for Oct. 14 and 15.
“We honestly think we have the ability to give away $1 million (to local nonprofit organizations) from those two days,” Boscov’s CEO Jim Boscov said in a video-recorded statement.
On those two days, customers will see a 20% discount on most items and Boscov’s donates 5% of a total sale back to a nonprofit of the customer’s choice, Boscov’s website states.
When a nonprofit’s supporters shop Boscov’s, either online or in-store, they help raise money by picking a nonprofit organization at the checkout. After the Friends Helping Friends event concludes, Boscov’s writes the nonprofits a check for the amount their supporters raised.
“Every year it’s a busy day (two days this year) when we help raise a lot of money for all of the nonprofits in the various markets where we have Boscov’s stores,” Boscov said.
The Friends Helping Friends event this year is keeping with social distancing recommendations. Boscov’s implemented changes to allow organizations to raise funds for while staying healthy and safe at home.
All nonprofit (501c and or 170c1) organizations are welcome to register for Friends Helping Friends by visiting www.boscovs.com/friendshelpingfriends.
Organizations must register online by Sept. 30 to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.