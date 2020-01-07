A Pennsylvania-based department store chain will add a 180,000 square foot location in Ohio’s Mahoning Valley later this year.
Boscov’s announced the store, its 49th, will open in the Youngtown area’s Eastwood Mall in the fall.
“We still believe in the traditional department store, where in one shopping trip, you can find everything you want,” company CEO Jim Boscov said. “Mahoning Valley is going to see some very aggressive retailing that combines fun, fashion, community partnership, entertainment and service with jaw-dropping pricing throughout the store.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.