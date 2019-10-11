Boscov’s will host Friends Helping Friends, a community fundraising event, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, in all 47 store locations.
Discounted shopping passes will be offered. Each shopping pass is a $5 donation to a local nonprofit and good for a 25% discount on purchases made that day.
Individuals who purchase a shopping pass will have chance to win one of four $500 Boscov’s shopping sprees at the corporate level.
