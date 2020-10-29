South Fork and Summerhill boroughs and Summerhill and Croyle townships will hold trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
A Halloween parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. in South Fork.
Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 30, 2020 @ 2:03 am
