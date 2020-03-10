The Westmont Borough Council is urging the school district to find a solution to residents’ concerns about dangerous traffic patterns at the Westmont Hilltop School District Elementary School on Diamond Boulevard in the morning drop-off hours.
The council agreed Tuesday to draft a letter of concern to the school district and follow up with meetings to help the school district find a solution.
“When they built the new school, folks that designed it and its traffic patterns didn’t take into consideration the number of parents dropping off their children in the morning,” Borough Solicitor Robert Shahade said.
The council added that many parents do not send their children on school buses because of long rides to go only a short distance.
In other business Tuesday at the council’s regular meeting, borough President Don Hall said the borough’s new sewer contractor, Snyder Environmental Services, has started the borough’s sewer project again, and arbitration continues with the borough’s former contractor, IWPC – Inland Waters Pollution Control. Hall said he expects a decision on that arbitration to be made in June.
Legal fees related to the arbitration so far have cost the borough $400,000, and although Councilman Gordon Smith previously stated the borough was seeking $5 million from the company, the actual amount potentially awarded to the borough looks to be less, Hall said.
He expects arbitration to end in June, he said.
Other actions taken by the council Tuesday include approval of an agreement with Municipay, an electronic payment processing solution, to give residents the option to pay municipal bills online. However, a convenience fee of 2% of the total bill is attached to that option, according to the council.
The council also tabled a new agreement with the Humane Society of Cambria County because of an added cost that was not included in last year’s contract for picking up stray and unclaimed domestic animals.
The agreement that was tabled includes a $1,100 fee, which is the same as last year, but it also includes an added $65 charge to the borough for each time a resident or Borough Council member calls to report an animal.
“I’m very uncomfortable passing on a $65 ding to residents,” Hall said.
