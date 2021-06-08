NANTY GLO – With a $5,000 donation from Nanty Glo Borough, advocates for a proposed museum are more than halfway toward their $26,500 goal for a new roof.
“That helps us tremendously, especially if we can use that to turn around and get another grant,” said Marty “Doc” Sebetich, president of Nant-Y-Glo Tri Area Museum & Historical Society.
Nanty Glo Borough Council voted unanimously to pay a roofing contractor $5,000 toward the cost of a new roof on the former Liberty Theater, 1053 Shoemaker St.
Through fundraising efforts, the organization has $9,625 available for the project, treasurer Suzette Shay said.
The society will be selling T-shirts, jewelry and centennial books during Nanty Glo Community Days to be held Friday through Sunday at the fire hall.
There also will be a basket raffle.
Shay said she’s working with a grant writer to leverage additional funds, with the borough’s donation and the society’s fundraising as matching funds.
“I was really happy that the council came forward,” Shay said. “I’m grateful for whatever anybody can give. I know times are tough.”
The society has applied for a grant through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and is also applying through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“If we get that, we’ll at least have the roof done and we’ll have money in the bank for the doors and windows,” Shay said.
After acquiring the former theater in 2007, the society has been collecting artifacts for display in a museum. Fundraising was ongoing but directed at smaller repairs.
New leadership launched a campaign to complete the major repairs, Shay said.
