EBENSBURG, Pa. – Borough officials on Monday discussed the limits a statewide act would place on where 5G technology could be placed in Ebensburg Borough.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook explained during council’s monthly meeting that the state recently passed Act 50 of 2021, which gives municipalities the ability to pass regulations on aesthetics and uses of right-of-ways in managing requests for the placement of small wireless facilities, and that council has until next month to pass the guidelines.
Council President Doug Tusing explained that this would apply to facilities that would bring 5G service and similar technologies.
“This was really a statewide issue and was really discussed at length with the Pennsylvania Municipal League, and the municipal league wanted boroughs and townships to have the right at least to some extent,” he explained.
Tusing added that the act regulates placement of these facilities within 75 feet of a historic district, and he questioned what this could mean for parts of the borough.
“With historic districts, it’s very clear you can’t be within 75 feet of a property in a historic district, and, I mean, our whole downtown is part of our historic district,” he said. “Does that mean that those people in downtown aren’t going to be able to get 5G?”
Cook said that the facility would need to be placed outside of the restricted area because of the regulations.
Council Vice President Dave Kuhar asked if the situation could be evaluated by the borough on a case-by-case basis, but Tusing said it was “pretty clear in the ordinance you can’t have them in historic districts.”
Tusing added that he was not familiar enough with the technology to know if 5G coverage within the borough would be an issue as a result.
“I don’t know the technology that well, how close these things have to be, or can they be located just outside of that boundary and still cover?” he said. “It may be something that we would have to come back and visit at some other point.”
