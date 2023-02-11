JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra featured hometown favorites during its show on Saturday.
The symphony presented "Hometown Who’s Who: Broadway Star Kathy Voytko and Open Mic Night at the Symphony” Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
Voytko said that she was delighted to be a part of Saturday’s show.
“I think that it's a great way to get the community all here at the (Pasquerilla) Performing Arts Center – to have somebody who's from here, born here, born and bred,” said Voytko, adding that she had been listening to the rehearsals of individuals that performed at the open mic portion of the show and noted that the talent was “fabulous”. “I hope that all of their friends and family get to cheer them on, because they're just crushing it. I'm so, so honored to be Act 1, and I can't wait to sit down and cheer them on for Act 2.”
The performance marks the first time that Voytko has returned home in 18 months as she is currently cast in “The Music Man” and gained notary in December 2021 when, with only a few hours’ notice, she filled in for Sutton Foster in the role of Marian Paroo in the fourth preview of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman.
“Well, that's a mixed bag because all I want to do is sit around and gab with my parents and siblings, but I also have to shut up a little bit because I want to be able to sing for the people who are paying for tickets,” Voytko said of her thoughts on being home. “I've been trying to balance, but it's tricky because we have such a brief rehearsal process with the symphony and so it's a lot of singing all at once and so I'm praying that I'll be fresh and good for tonight.”
Voytko said that she hopes younger people can see her and it can inspire them going forward.
“My husband has always said, and I completely agree that people often say, ‘Oh, you're so lucky.’ He always says, ‘Luck is preparation plus opportunity, " Voytko said. "So you can be as prepared as you want, but if you don't get the opportunity, or you can get all the opportunity, but not be prepared. So I would say that I've been studying ballet when I went to Johnstown Concert Ballet from the time I was in elementary school. I studied singing in college. I got my fine arts degree.
"I really did work at it and so any luck that came along was really the reason I have a ton of blood, sweat and tears, and a lot of tears," Voytko added, "but I hope that there's somebody that says, ‘Oh, wait a minute, that's a job. I can really hone my craft and make that a job forever.’ I hope that there's just one person, maybe one smaller person in the audience that says, ‘Hey, that's neat that she did that for a job.’”
Lower Yoder Township resident Pat Barrett attended Saturday’s performance and said she typically attends the symphony from time to time. She said that attending the local symphony was something that she and her husband enjoyed when she lived in Connecticut.
Barrett came to the performance to see Voytko, stating that she knows some of the Voytko family.
“I love it, because I too, lived out of town for 20 years and I returned back home and so I think it's great,” Barrett said of Voytko’s return to Johnstown.
Barrett added that she has attended the symphony several times, including its more unique performances such as those at the steel mill.
After Voytko’s performance, there was an “Open Mic Night at the Symphony,” which featured vocal performances by Open Mic Night winners Kevin Bean, Caliph Brown, Isabella Contreras, Marie Eger, Arnie McFarland, Valerie Mize, Jeffrey Moore, Bob Mundy, Atayay Robles, Savanna Scheffel and Elena Tuinstra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.