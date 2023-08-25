NANTY GLO, Pa. – The C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail is now three miles closer to closing the first continuously looping rail-trail in the eastern U.S., and leaders from across the area and the state gathered on Friday to celebrate.
The group met at the trailhead near Allie Buck Road in Blacklick Township, where a new section of the trail meets the original spur extension from Ebensburg. There is now just 1.5 miles of trail left to build toward Nanty Glo Borough to finish the loop.
“We’re so close now, we can see the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel,” Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner said.
Ground was broken on the new three-mile stretch last fall, and the CCCRA is pursuing grants to finish the work.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has already committed $1 million to the project, but county officials said it could cost more than $5 million to build the 1.5 miles of trail.
Kitner said that’s because the project may require the construction of two pedestrian bridges and a culvert.
Still, he was happy to celebrate being one step closer. He spoke about the magnitude of what has been done in a few short years and about the economic development that piggybacks on trail development.
Kitner told the crowd – which included DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Outdoor Recreation Director Nathan Reigner, among other officials and community leaders – that he’s seen visitors from all over the country come to use the new section of the trail.
Laurie Lafontaine, affectionately known by some as the mother of the trail for her determination in getting the Ghost Town Trail started, commended Kitner’s perseverance for trail-building.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful occasion,” she said.
Each year, the Ghost Town Trail, which stretches from near Blairsville to Ebensburg, receives hundreds of thousands of visitors. However, that also means a lot of upkeep.
Although Friday’s event focused on the celebration, there was a lot of talk of the need for maintenance funds to take care of washouts, downed trees and other issues.
This year alone, there has been $150,000 in washout repair costs, Kitner said.
Lafontaine noted that not many people realize all the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the trails in working order, and she encouraged local and state leaders to continue to help.
