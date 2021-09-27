covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Many Pennsylvanians who received the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or longer are now eligible for the company's booster shot, state Department of Health officials announced Monday.

“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“While COVID-19 cases are increasing across the commonwealth, it is vitally important that individuals understand that the vaccine continues to be highly effective against severe illness from the COVID-19 virus, including the highly transmissible Delta variant."

Those who are eligible for boosters include adults vaccinated with the Pfizer shot in March or earlier who are:

• 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings;

• 50–64 years old, with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, and compromised immune systems;

• 18–49 years old, with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks;

• 18-64 years old, and at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

"People who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer will benefit from additional protection," Beam said.

Those at increased risk due to transmission from the workplace or institutional settings may wish to consult their health-care providers about their personal circumstances before scheduling booster shots, state health officials said.

The dosage and medicine of the Pfizer booster are the same for all individuals who receive it, and shots are now readily available, Beam said.

Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines – or guidelines for them – are not yet available for the public.

People vaccinated with those shots are asked to await further guidelines, Beam said.

Weekend cases

Cambria County added two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, while three neighboring counties added one each.

Cambria County now has 459 deaths from the virus, while Indiana County's total grew to 193.

Westmoreland and Clearfield, which also added one death each, now have 830 deaths and 177 deaths, respectively.

Somerset and Bedford counties' death totals remained unchanged at 226 and 150.

Cambria County added 146 cases, Somerset added 86 and Bedford added 117.

Blair County added 181 cases.

Indiana County added 94 over the weekend, while Centre, 165, and Westmoreland, 307, also saw cases rise.

Pennsylvania added more than 3,000 cases from Sunday to Monday.

Clinic offered

The Hyndman Area Health Center in Bedford County will host a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bedford Family Health Center.

Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 814-842-3206, ext. 148.

Covid-19 By the Numbers

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total Deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 146 2 17028 13079 459 353 412 316 130192
Somerset 86 0 9499 12933 226 308 262 357 73447
Bedford 117 0 5870 12258 150 313 225 470 47888
Blair 181 0 15308 12565 354 291 314 258 121829
Indiana 94 1 7853 9341 193 230 286 340 84073
Clearfield 86 1 10037 12664 177 223 201 254 79255
Centre 165 1 19189 11817 165 102 412 254 162385
Westmoreland 307 1 40274 11543 830 238 874 251 348899
Region 1182 6 125058 11933 2554 244 2986 285 1047968
Pennsylvania 3732 83 1415049 11053 29151 228 29731 232 12801937

