JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Many Pennsylvanians who received the Pfizer vaccine six months ago or longer are now eligible for the company's booster shot, state Department of Health officials announced Monday.
“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.
“While COVID-19 cases are increasing across the commonwealth, it is vitally important that individuals understand that the vaccine continues to be highly effective against severe illness from the COVID-19 virus, including the highly transmissible Delta variant."
Those who are eligible for boosters include adults vaccinated with the Pfizer shot in March or earlier who are:
• 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings;
• 50–64 years old, with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, and compromised immune systems;
• 18–49 years old, with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks;
• 18-64 years old, and at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
"People who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer will benefit from additional protection," Beam said.
Those at increased risk due to transmission from the workplace or institutional settings may wish to consult their health-care providers about their personal circumstances before scheduling booster shots, state health officials said.
The dosage and medicine of the Pfizer booster are the same for all individuals who receive it, and shots are now readily available, Beam said.
Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines – or guidelines for them – are not yet available for the public.
People vaccinated with those shots are asked to await further guidelines, Beam said.
Weekend cases
Cambria County added two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, while three neighboring counties added one each.
Cambria County now has 459 deaths from the virus, while Indiana County's total grew to 193.
Westmoreland and Clearfield, which also added one death each, now have 830 deaths and 177 deaths, respectively.
Somerset and Bedford counties' death totals remained unchanged at 226 and 150.
Cambria County added 146 cases, Somerset added 86 and Bedford added 117.
Blair County added 181 cases.
Indiana County added 94 over the weekend, while Centre, 165, and Westmoreland, 307, also saw cases rise.
Pennsylvania added more than 3,000 cases from Sunday to Monday.
Clinic offered
The Hyndman Area Health Center in Bedford County will host a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bedford Family Health Center.
Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment, call 814-842-3206, ext. 148.
