The first-ever event organized by a new diversity-focused group in Ebensburg is a book drive that will support three Ebensburg-area libraries.
Inclusive Ebensburg’s inaugural “multicultural book drive” will benefit Ebensburg Public Library, the Central Cambria School District libraries and the Holy Name School library, organizers said.
Those interested in obtaining more information can do so by sending an email to inclusiveebensburg@gmail.com.
