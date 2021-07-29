Bonnie Mazurak-Riga

This year, more than 7,000 new graduate nurses will begin their nursing careers across Pennsylvania. Many of them have committed to serving patients locally.
At a time when our nation faces a critical shortage of nurses, our communities are deeply appreciative of the thousands of nurses answering this call to service.
I began my career as a nurse in the intensive-care unit, helping the most vulnerable patients. During my career, I had the privilege of work- ing in medical-surgical, telemetry and behavioral health areas.
I have also enjoyed my role as an educator, providing training to future licensed practical nursing and registered nursing students.
While I have served in many roles throughout my 40 years in health care, I know firsthand that nurses are the backbone of the American health-care system.
Nurses are among the most compassionate, patient, resilient and caring individuals I have ever had the privilege of working alongside.
The past 18 months have tested each and every one of us in a variety of ways, but our nurses were front and center – comforting patients when families and visitors were restricted, protecting each other and their families, risking their own health to fight an unknown and rapidly evolving enemy, and taking on more stress than they ever signed up for.
As we started to overcome the pandemic, it was our nurses again who mobilized to coordinate vaccination clinics, ease vaccine fears, and serve as trusted sources of credible health information in our communities.
Even during the most difficult days, nurses are always there – caring for someone in need, saving a life, inspiring a patient to keep fighting, or helping a family say goodbye to someone they love.
It takes a special person to pursue nursing as a career, and to make it his or her life’s work.
Our communities desperately need more nurses, but I believe the next great generation of heroes is waiting in the wings, ready to make their mark in service to others.
At Conemaugh School of Nursing, we are actively recruiting aspiring nurses for next year’s class, which begins Aug. 29, 2022.
Dr. Bonnie Mazurak-Riga is director of the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs.
