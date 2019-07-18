A Johnstown woman accused of taking four children to Thunder in the Valley without permission of the legal guardians had her bond reduced on Thursday from $100,000.
Cambria County officials said even if Hope Rager, 29, posts 10% of $50,000 bond, she will not be released from Cambria County Prison until she finds a new place to live.
Rager, of the 700 block of Horner Street, appeared before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown. Her preliminary hearing was postponed.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said on June 22 that one of the children was found pushing a stroller in the hot sun along Locust Street crowded with bikers and street vendors.
Police said they contacted Cambria County Children and Youth Services. It was later determined that the children’s legal guardians had not given Rager permission to take the children
to the motorcycle event.
Authorities said that Rager, the children and the legal guardians live at the same residence on Horner Street. Rager can no longer have contact with the children and must find a new residence until the case is resolved, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said.
She is charged with kidnapping, interference with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and false reports to law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.