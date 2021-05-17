SOMERSET – A Centre County man who allegedly portrayed himself as an explosives expert will appear in Somerset County court, accused of threatening to blow up Highland Harley-Davidson in Somerset Borough.
Joseph David Supik II, 30, of Bellefonte, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before Senior Judge Joseph Cannoni.
Supik appeared in court via video from SCI-Benner Township, where he is being held on unrelated charges.
Supik is accused of sending a letter from SCI-Benner Township on Aug. 7, 2020, threatening to blow up the motorcycle business.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas called Supik a repeat offender.
“He’s written multiple letters to multiple individuals threatening to cause harm,” Thomas said. “He’s threatened to kill government officials, and in this case, he threatened to blow up Highland Harley-Davidson.”
According to a criminal complaint filed by Somerset Borough police, Supik sent a letter to the Harley-Davidson business saying a Somerset County resident offered to pay him $20,000 to blow up the business.
In the letter, Supik reportedly portrayed himself as a military veteran and skilled bomb maker, who is lethal and dangerous, the complaint said.
Police spoke with the resident named in the letter. The resident said that she has nothing to do with Supik.
Supik is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
On April 23, 2020, state police in Somerset charged Supik with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
Troopers alleged that when Supik was an inmate at SCI-Camp Hill, he allegedly sent a letter to Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary, threatening to kill District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of Rockwood.
Records show that Supik has made similar threats in other counties.
Thomas said there is no indication that Supik is a military veteran or has bomb-making abilities.
