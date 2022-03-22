EBENSBURG, Pa. – A boil-water advisory remained in effect Tuesday for some residents of the Ebensburg area after two water line breaks Monday resulted in little to no water pressure in some areas.
“We knew that the one on Lovell Drive existed, and it was earlier (Monday), and they repaired that,” Borough Manager Kelly Cook said. “When they repaired it, water should have been restored normally, but it wasn’t. We started getting calls that places were losing pressure or were without water.”
Cook said a call was then received that there was water on Mini Mall Road and that a call had to be placed for an emergency repair.
“It was a baseball-sized hole in the line,” Cook said. “It was a big hole that appeared. The pipe isn’t that old. I was told it’s about 30 years old, but we do know that our soils are highly corrosive around here, so that may be part of it.”
The boil-water notice was originally put into effect Monday for the areas of Mini Mall Road and Zeman Drive in Cambria Township, and was then later expanded to to include the Giant Eagle Plaza.
Cook said the boil-water advisory is in place because the flow of the water was interrupted. Two samples will need to be submitted before the advisory is lifted.
“Once we receive the results from the water samples, we either can lift the boil-water advisory or we have to keep it on,” she said.
The first sample was taken Tuesday morning and the second was taken 12 hours later. According to Cook, the earliest the advisory can be lifted is Wednesday morning.
Cook also advised residents and business owners in the area to register to receive calls from the SwiftReach alert system.
She said that while the system would issue calls all at once in an emergency situation, only seven people were called Monday night by the system due to number updates, and the rest needed to be called by personnel, which she said takes longer. Information on SwiftReach is located on the borough’s website at ebensburgpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.