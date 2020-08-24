VINCO – An East Conemaugh Borough man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of making numerous 911 hang-up calls, resulting in 25 counts of making false reports to law enforcement, authorities said.
William Montana Horner, 33, of the 200 block of Locust Street, also is charged with 25 counts of disorderly conduct, stemming from 911 hang-up calls made during a two-month period.
Horner was bound to court in abstentia when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint filed by East Conemaugh Borough police, the 911 center in Ebensburg reported 25 hang-up calls in January and February from Horner's phone number. Eight calls were allegedly made on Feb. 3 and five calls on Feb. 5. Police said they responded to each call but found no emergency.
Horner reportedly told police that his fiance's children keep using the phone to make the 911 calls, the complaint said.
Police said they repeatedly told Horner to keep the kids away from his phone before filing charges.
