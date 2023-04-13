Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen has been named 2023 Pediatrician of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Bogen was previously director of the Allegheny County Health Department and was a member of the Pittsburgh-region medical and research community for more than two decades.
She was a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh and served as the vice chair of education for the department of pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
