JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A body was found at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School’s Price Field on Sunday.
Investigators released limited information.
“I can’t give you the age or the gender,” Ian Olsavsky, an officer with the West Hills Regional Police Department, said.
“We are currently working with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine a time and manner of death.”
Police were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. and examined the scene.
“(The death) does not appear suspicious in any way,” Olsavsky said.
“It is a non-suspicious death. It’s just we’re waiting on a lot of things to come back to determine what the cause of death was, and what time it occurred and everything like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.