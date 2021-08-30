After more than two days of searching the Yough Lake in Somerset County, first responders recovered the body of a Maryland man at about 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Somerset County Coroner’s office identified the man as Siddappa Nagabushan, 79, of Frostburg, Maryland.
The coroner’s office said Nagabushan died of natural causes due to a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.
First responders from 14 agencies in Somerset, Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Armstrong counties began the search at 7 a.m. Friday at the lake in Addison Township, Somerset.
The rescue effort continued Saturday and ended Sunday morning.
An investigation is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset.
