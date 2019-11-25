Authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Geistown.
The body of a 70-year-old man was found Monday inside his home in the 600 block of Sunberry Street.
"Police were called to check on the welfare," Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said. "They found him deceased."
His name has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.
Geistown police, the state police mobile crime lab and county detectives are at the scene.
