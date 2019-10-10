The body discovered inside a boarded up Baumer Street home Wednesday has been identified – but the Cambria County Coroners Office was still ensuring the man's next-of-kin was notified and does not plan to release his name until Friday.
But Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said an autopsy and follow-up investigation has ruled out the possibility of foul play.
"There were no signs of trauma or external injuries," Lees said.
The man had been deceased for two weeks inside the condemned Hornerstown.
"At this point, the cause and manner of death are pending a toxicology test."
The man's body was originally discovered shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police, city firefighters and the Cambria County Coroners Office were called to the scene to investigate.
