JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The human remains found in Richland Township have been confirmed as a Boswell-area man who was reported missing in October 2021.

A wallet, wristwatch and dental artifacts enabled investigators to identify David Simon, 80, through an investigation that involved Richland Township police, the Cambria County Coroner's Office and a forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Investigators said an autopsy, CT scans and an X-ray enabled them to rule out foul play.

Family members, who have been notified about Simon's passing, said they had not seen him since April 2021, but that he had a habit of roaming and often go "missing" for months, the DA said.

