Newcomer Daryl Bodenschatz will join incumbents Galen George, Deborah Petrunak and Keith Rager on the ballot this November for the Forest Hills School Board election, according to Cambria County's unofficial results.
There are four seats up for grabs.
The Summerhill Borough resident beat current member Daniel Russell and challenger John Saksa for the sole Region 1 position in the district.
Bodenschatz, along with all other candidates in the race, cross-filed for Tuesday's primary. He took 54.6% on the Democratic ticket and 58.5% on the Republican ballot.
"In a three-way race to get 50% of the vote, that's pretty good," he said.
He added that he's excited to move on to the general election and is "looking forward to serving the people of Forest Hills."
Bodenschatz also thanked his team for the support during the primary and said he was "humbled" by the experience.
In Region 2, longtime school director Petrunak and George, the current board president, kept their seats as well.
George took the top votes on Democratic and Republican tickets – 32.4% and 38.9%, respectively – with Petrunak close behind, collecting 33.4% of the Democratic and 25% of the Republican votes.
"It's nice that people gave us the vote of confidence," Petrunak said.
She's excited to move on and noted that "there's still a lot of stuff" she and her fellow members are looking to do in the district.
The two board members won against Thomas Blanchetti and Matthew Koeck.
Blanchetti nearly topped Petrunak on the Republican ticket, but lost the ballot spot by roughly 3%.
Current member Rager will also keep his seat, having landed 64% of the Democratic votes and 71.6% on the Republican side.
He beat out challenger Jesse Scott.
