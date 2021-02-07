A Strongstown-area couple that launched a boat rental business at Yellow Creek State Park in 2019 has a deal in place to do the same at Wilmore Dam this spring.
Cambria Somerset Authority has approved the two-year-deal, enabling Mason and Desiree Beppler, of Yellow Creek Rental and Supply, to begin offering canoe, kayak and paddleboards for rental near the lake’s launch site alongside Law Street.
The 195-acre dam, just north of Route 53 between Wilmore and Portage, has added playground equipment, a fishing pier, pavilions and a boat launch since 2010, and will now be the latest of the CSA’s dams to add boat rentals.
“We’re excited about it,” CSA Chairman Jim Greco said, noting the man-made lake is frequently used for boating.
The 21/2 mile-long lake has a good reputation for bass fishing, he added, noting that canoe and kayak rentals may add to the draw.
Greco said the authority was approached about the idea and late last year, they advertised a request for proposals to see if anyone had formal interest in starting up a seasonal rental business.
Yellow Creek Rental and Supply responded and authority officials said they were encouraged that they have experience in the business.
As agreed, the rental group will pay $500 a year for the right to offer the service over the next two years.
Greco noted that the authority wanted to enable the group to succeed at their venture.
“You need two years, because not enough people know about it the first year to really assess it,” Greco said.
“We’ll see how it goes.”
