A Richland Township man will be assessed by the State Sexual Offenders Assessment Board following his conviction on sexual assault charges, authorities said.
Scott A. Gray, 51, of Brumbaugh Avenue, was found guilty by a Cambria County jury of indecent assault of person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
The trial was held Aug. 27 before Cambria County Judge Patrick Kiniry.
According to a criminal complaint, township police allege that Gray inappropriately touched a girl at the home on March 17, 2018.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview with the child was conduct on March 27, 2018, at Cambria County Child Advocacy Center on Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland.
Police said they met with Gray on April 3, 2018, but he did not answer questions.
The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board conducts assessments of certain convicted sex offenders in order to assist the court in determining whether they meet the criteria for classification as a sexually violent predator.
Gray will be sentenced on Dec. 3. He is being held in Cambria County Prison.
